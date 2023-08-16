After Ezekiel Elliott’s first practice in a New England uniform, his new running mate was asked how he’ll help the Patriots this season.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s answer: “Tremendously.”

Until this week, the Patriots lacked reliable depth options behind Stevenson — a problem that forced them to run their talented lead back into the ground last season. Now, they have a backfield tandem that could rank among the NFL’s best, assuming Elliott stays healthy and quickly acclimates to Bill O’Brien’s offense.

“I feel like our games are going to complement each other very well,” Stevenson told reporters after Wednesday’s joint practice in Green Bay.

Elliott’s play declined over his final few seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, but the 28-year-old still is an effective short-yardage rusher and pass blocker. He also had zero fumbles in 248 touches last season after putting the ball on the ground just once in 2021.

Stevenson knows Elliott well. The two met through an agent two years ago and have been “pretty close ever since,” Stevenson said.

“That’s my guy,” the third-year pro told reporters. ” … (I admire) the way he runs the ball, his determination, his relentlessness. He’s just going to give you all he’s got.”

Having an established No. 2 like Elliott should take pressure off Stevenson, who was the Patriots’ only playable back for long stretches last season. Damien Harris couldn’t consistently stay healthy, and coaches didn’t feel comfortable putting then-rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris on the field until they absolutely needed to.

As a result, Stevenson saw the heaviest workload for a Patriots running back in over a decade, playing more than 75% of snaps in seven games and upward of 90% three times.

Stevenson, who was held out of some practices early in training camp to keep him fresh, said he hasn’t heard how the Patriots plan to split carries between him and Elliott.

“Whatever the team needs me to do,” Stevenson told reporters. “If they need me out there more, I’m reliable to do that. If they need me out there less, just to keep all the running backs fresh, I’m with that, too. Just whatever the coach wants.”

Elliott, who reached a contract agreement with the Patriots on Monday, participated in Wednesday’s joint practice but sat out competitive drills. It’s unclear whether the team plans to give him any snaps in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Strong, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, C.J. Marable and hybrid player Ty Montgomery are competing for the final one or two spots on New England’s running back depth chart. Strong is dealing with an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the last three practices, and Montgomery hasn’t taken the field since Day 2 of camp.