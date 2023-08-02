FOXBORO, Mass. — If Rhamondre Stevenson had his way, the New England Patriots would be handling his training camp workload differently.

Stevenson, the Patriots’ star running back, was heavily limited Monday in the Patriots’ first padded practice of camp, sitting out team drills and spending most of practice on the lower conditioning field.

The third-year pro was back in the mix in Tuesday’s helmets-and-shells practice, but when the pads came back on Wednesday, Stevenson’s limitations returned. He again split off from his teammates after warmups, only rejoining for a non-competitive two-minute drill as the session wound down.

Stevenson is not dealing with any sort of injury. The Patriots simply are trying to keep one of their best players fresh and healthy during the leadup to the 2023 season — load management, to borrow a term from the NBA.

It’s an uncharacteristic approach for head coach Bill Belichick, who traditionally has required all healthy players to practice, and Stevenson isn’t especially fond of it.

“(They’re) just trying to decrease my workload,” Stevenson said after Wednesday’s practice. “Honestly, you’ve got to ask Bill Belichick. I don’t know why I’m not (practicing). You’ve got to ask Bill, really.”

“I don’t really ask too many questions when something is told to me. I just try to do the best I can to do what they say.” Rhamondre Stevenson on his training camp limitations

Stevenson said he’s “itching to get in there,” especially when the Patriots suit up in full pads and contact ramps up.

“When we don’t have pads on, I’m not really itching as much,” he said. “But since the pads are on, yeah, I’m itching to get out there. But just stay the course.”

That course was charted by the Patriots’ coaches and training staff. Stevenson, whose heavy snap count last season wore him down in December and January, said he did not have input on his training camp practice plan and is just doing what he’s told.

The team has taken similar approaches with outside linebacker Matthew Judon and offensive tackle Trent Brown, both of whom have been heavily limited in multiple practices this summer. All three were held out of competitive drills Wednesday.

“All these guys here, all the coaches, all the staff, they’ve been in the league way longer than I have,” Stevenson said. “So whatever they say, I just take it and do what they say. … I don’t really ask too many questions when something is told to me. I just try to do the best I can to do what they say. So it wasn’t really a conversation about it.”

In Stevenson’s absence, the Patriots have gotten extended looks as second-year pros Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong, both of whom played sparingly as rookies last season. Harris, Strong and longtime practice squadder J.J. Taylor were New England’s only available running backs in their first two padded practices.

“They’re taking steps,” Stevenson said of Harris and Strong. “I see improvement from last year, so that’s always a plus.”

The Patriots, who cut free agent signee James Robinson before the end of minicamp, have explored adding another veteran back to complement Stevenson. They hosted Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson for workouts and Ezekiel Elliott for a free agent visit, and they’re among several suitors for Dalvin Cook.

“I’m confident in our room right now,” Stevenson said. “But if somebody else comes in, we’re just going to see if he can work as hard as us and just keep the train moving.”