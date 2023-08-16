GREEN BAY, Wis. — Entering Wednesday, there was some doubt about whether Ezekiel Elliott would participate in the Patriots’ first joint practice with the Packers.

But Elliott, who finalized his one-year deal Wednesday morning, did participate — albeit in a limited capacity.

The 28-year-old running back didn’t take part in any competitive team drills in Green Bay. However, he was on the field and active when New England players ran through various individual drills and walkthroughs for about the first half-hour of practice.

We snapped videos of Elliott speaking with Bill Belichick, going through running back drills and taking a handoff from Bailey Zappe. The Patriots also shared a video of Elliott arriving at the practice field.

Take a look:

Here's Bill Belichick speaking with Ezekiel Elliott during the stretching portion of practice pic.twitter.com/B35DhKQwoM — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

And here's Ezekiel Elliott working with Bailey Zappe at quarterback pic.twitter.com/gAfENEJJYL — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

Ezekiel Elliott and other Patriots running backs going through early practice drills pic.twitter.com/NaZ1IOoeUZ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

More Ezekiel Elliott and Bailey Zappe: pic.twitter.com/9z5LXMNcyr — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 16, 2023

As you can see, Elliott was wearing No. 15, which he wore during his days at Ohio State. He wore No. 21 during his seven-year run with the Dallas Cowboys but vowed to switch to his collegiate number upon his release in March.

New England and Green Bay will practice again Thursday before taking Friday off. The Patriots and Packers then will meet at Lambeau Field on Saturday night for a preseason matchup.

Whether Elliott will see increased participation Thursday remains to be seen, but he presumably will see an uptick in workload next week when the Patriots visit the Tennessee Titans for another round of joint practices.