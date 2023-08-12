How Savannah Bananas Granted Make-A-Wish For ‘Swaggy’

Ten-year-old Mansfield, Mass. native Mark Lane had the experience of a lifetime joining the Savannah Bananas through the Make-A-Wish foundation last week.

He signed a one-day contract with the Bananas for their Aug. 3 home game in Georgia against the Party Animals, where he took part in the fun tricks and TikTok dances.

The crowd went crazy for Mark "Swaggy" Lane at last night's Savannah Bananas game against the Party Animals. Swaggy had a blast hanging out with the players and being their official hype man. The honorary Banana spent time with players in the dugout and showed off his dance moves pic.twitter.com/483Do6Yr5z — Make-A-Wish Mass RI (@MakeAWishMassRI) August 4, 2023

“When he was three, he was diagnosed with an ultra-rare genetic mutation,” his mom Aprill told CBS Boston on Tuesday. “It can present with various neurological conditions; For him he has a rare treatment resistant form of epilepsy that’s photosensitive. It’s triggered by any changes of light.”

Story continues below advertisement

The youngster lives with numerous seizures a day, with some more serious than others, leaving his mother and the rest of his family always concerned.

“When you live with rare disease it impacts the whole family. It’s hard as caregivers. You’re up all night, constantly monitoring,” Aprill continued. “We worry about camp, school, what if he falls down the stairs? What if he’s on the playground and has a seizure?”

Lane goes by the nickname “Swaggy,” referring to the swagger the youngster possesses while sporting a cap and shades that keep him safe.

Joining the Savannah Bananas was an unforgettable experience for the Lane family, especially Swaggy, as well as his four siblings and parents that came along for the trip.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bananas make a trip up north next week, with contests against the Party Animals in New England set for Aug. 14-19. Although tickets for the four matchups are sold out, NESN has you covered, broadcasting the games on television as well as NESN 360.