Inter Miami Vs. Orlando City Live Stream: How To Watch Lionel Messi Online

Inter Miami battles Orlando City on Wednesday at DRV PNK Stadium in the Leagues Cup Round of 32, and Lionel Messi will be the star of the show.

Messi scored three goals in his first two games with Inter Miami as the side continues to roll out its new players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who could make his debut Wednesday. Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul and Atlanta United to make the Round of 32.

Orlando City beat the Houston Dynamo in penalties and beat Santos Laguna in the final minutes of the match to win Group 2 South.

FanDuel has Inter Miami as a -155 favorite on the three-way moneyline, and Orlando City has +330 odds to win in regulation. A draw has +300 odds.

Here’s how to watch the Inter Miami-Orlando City Leagues Cup match online.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV