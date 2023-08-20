The Patriots were scheduled to practice with the Titans this week. Those plans have changed.

New England elected to cancel its two joint sessions with Tennessee after an injury to rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden halted Saturday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Bolden was carted off Lambeau Field and taken to a local hospital after taking a hit to the head with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The teams decided not to play the remainder of the game.

The Patriots released a statement Sunday morning saying Bolden had been released from the hospital and would fly home with the team.

Story continues below advertisement

“We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital,” the statement read.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to (Saturday) night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxboro (on Sunday). The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled.”

The Patriots now will practice at their home facility this week, then fly to Nashville on Thursday for their Friday night preseason finale against the Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Practices between New England and Green Bay this past week were chippy and contentious, with Thursday’s session featuring more than a half-dozen fights and ceaseless trash talk. That animosity spilled over into Saturday, with players from both teams fighting on the field during pregame warmups.