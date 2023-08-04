It might be time to worry about Jack Jones’ future with the New England Patriots (again).

The second-year cornerback looked great through the first week-plus of training camp, seemingly doing a great job focusing on football despite his ongoing legal issues. Jones was arrested on gun charges in June and has another court date set for Aug. 18.

But then Thursday’s practice happened. In an incident still shrouded in mystery, Jones seemingly was kicked out of practice after a competitive rep with receiver Kendrick Bourne. He returned roughly 20 minutes later but didn’t participate for the rest of the session.

We still don’t know what Jones did, and some of his coaches sang an ominous tune Friday afternoon. Then we got this report from Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal:

“Per sources, there has been internal concern about how Jones has and will handle his impending legal matters while also trying to remain focused on his job,” Giardi wrote.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Jones is about to be released. But given all the issues surrounding the 2022 fourth-round pick, it’s hard to feel good about his standing with the Patriots.

The Patriots will hold an in-stadium practice Friday night. If Jones doesn’t participate, it might be fair to speculate whether his time in New England is nearing an end.