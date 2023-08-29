Malcolm Butler is attempting another NFL comeback.

The Super Bowl XLIX hero has a workout scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, according to a report from KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

Butler has been out of the league since the New England Patriots released him with an injury settlement last August, ending his original comeback bid. The veteran cornerback worked out for the Miami Dolphins last October but did not sign.

It’s been more than two years since Butler last appeared in a regular-season game. The 33-year-old announced his retirement just before the 2021 season, sat out that year, then signed with New England last spring, only to be cut five months later.

Story continues below advertisement

Butler’s most recent season was a productive one. He started every game for the Tennessee Titans in 2020, recording 100 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

“Malcolm is motivated and in great playing shape,” his trainer, Justin Allen, told Wilson. “He worked his way back. I feel like his passion and love for the game is there, and he has a lot to give to the secondary in Atlanta.”

Butler’s Falcons workout coincides with cutdown day around the NFL. Every team must trim its roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET.