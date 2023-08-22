Michael Cooper: Celtics Took ‘Three Steps Back’ With Offseason Moves

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have a rivalry that transcends through decades of battles, especially in the 80s.

Former Laker Michael Cooper still carries a strong dislike for the Celtics claiming they are the team he “loves to hate” and “hates to play against.”

On the podcast “Showtime with Coop,” the five-time NBA Champion didn’t hold back his criticism of the Celtics’ offseason moves. Cooper said the team needed to get better and they failed.

“The Boston Celtics take three steps back,” Cooper said. “How do you do that? You lose Grant Williams. You (expletive) around and lose Marcus Smart, your heart and soul of your team.”

Cooper made it clear he is not fond of the Smart trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

“Who the hell is he?” Cooper said about Porzingis. “The one thing I’ll say about him is he looks like a Celtic. That guy there was a flop in Dallas, was a flop in Washington. He’s an international player, and he was brought over here to be a marquee player.”

In the 2022-23 season, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game over the course of 65 games and the 7-foot-3 big man doesn’t believe he’s peaked yet which bodes well for Boston.

Cooper also has some strong feelings about the Jaylen Brown extension.

“I love Jaylen Brown, but I think he was over-signed,” Cooper said. “It’s going to cause a lot of turmoil. A great contract for him, but with big money, comes big responsibility.”

Cooper explained with the contract, Brown will be expected to play 30 to 35 minutes a night in big, must-win games regardless of injuries.

“You can’t go hide and can’t go stand on the side, you can’t be missing shots,” Cooper said of Brown. “You can’t fake hurt. You’ve gotta play through some pain now.”

Cooper couldn’t resist bashing the Boston one more time as he reflected on the Lakers’ offseason moves. He not only likes what the Lakers did, but he expects LA to make a few more moves as the season progresses, “but it won’t be like the Celtics, throwing away a championship.”