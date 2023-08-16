The Boston Celtics announced a medical update for Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old forward was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and he will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program. The All-Star big man is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp.

Porzingis announced on social media Tuesday he won’t play for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup after the team claimed his injury wasn’t that serious and after he posted a video of him working out.

The move was precautionary, especially since Oshae Brissett also will miss the FIBA World Cup due to injury and after the Celtics lost Danilo Gallinari for the entire 2022-23 season after he tore his ACL playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Porzingis has a history of knee injuries and last season was the first time he played over 60 games since his sophomore season in the NBA. So Boston hopes he can complete his timeline given it traded for him in a blockbuster that included fan favorite Marcus Smart.

The Eastern Conference could get a shake-up depending on how the James Harden situation plays out with the Philadelphia 76ers, which brings added pressure for the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo to deliver an NBA championship to Boston for the first time since 2008.