Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was looking forward to working with Bill Belichick and the Patriots in a pair of joint practices this week, but understands why New England opted to cancel those sessions.

Vrabel on Sunday told reporters he spoke with the Patriots on Saturday night after New England’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots-Packers contest was suspended with 10 minutes left in the game due to a scary incident involving New England rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden, who was carted off Lambeau and taken to a local hospital, traveled back with the team Sunday. He shared a message on social media Sunday morning after he was released from the hospital.

“They communicated with us last night, and we wish the player well, we wish (Isaiah) Bolden well,” Vrabel told reporters, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.

“Obviously, there’s a recovery and we understand what can happen in this game, unfortunately. And so the Patriots are going to focus on them, and making sure they’re doing what they need to do to get ready for their season.

“Would’ve loved to work with them, but obviously understand that things come up and we’re always able to adjust and adapt. We’ll practice and we’ll get work in and we’ll see where we are here at the end of the week on Friday.”

While the Patriots-Titans joint practices are canceled, New England is scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Thursday ahead of Friday’s preseason finale.