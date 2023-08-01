Former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez remains a member of the Detroit Tigers following the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

However, those weren’t the initial plans on Detroit’s part.

The Tigers were reportedly set to deal Rodriguez in a trade with the Dodgers, but that changed after the left-hander invoked his no-trade clause in order to kill the swap to Los Angeles, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Dodgers were one of 10 teams included in Rodriguez’s contract clause, keeping him in Detroit after Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline.

The reason? That remains a mystery and a confusing one considering the Dodgers — unlike the Tigers — are near to punching their playoff ticket as division leaders in the National League West after 104 games. Los Angeles was rumored to be heavily pursuing Rodriguez, hours before the deadline had passed.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers had a trade in place for left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, but Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers and the deal is now dead, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Los Angeles also offered the opportunity for Rodriguez to reunite with a handful of his former Boston teammates including Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Joe Kelly and Kiké Hernández — three of which won the 2018 World Series over the Dodgers with Rodriguez.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old veteran has been elite in Detroit. Rodriguez has pitched to a career-best 2.95 through 15 starts, going 6-5 while striking out 91 hitters in 88 1/3 innings pitched with the Tigers.

With an enticing opt-out option this upcoming offseason, Rodriguez could test free agency in search of an upgraded payday.