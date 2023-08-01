Justin Verlander is the top name that could be dealt at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and he’ll have his choice of destination due to his no-trade clause.

The New York Mets tried to get what they could after reportedly trading Max Scherzer on Saturday, and they could do the same if a good offer for Verlander is proposed.

The three-time Cy Young winner reportedly prefers to return to the Houston Astros, but the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles also are interested in the veteran right-hander, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

It’s not known if Verlander would waive his no-trade clause for Baltimore, according to Morosi, who added 40-year-old grew up 60 miles from Camden Yards and watched then-Orioles ace Mike Mussina. There was “little sign of progress” on a potential deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman

The San Diego Padres also are interested in Verlander, according to Heyman. But it’s not known how a deal could work.

The Astros still are the likeliest spot for Verlander, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, but the Orioles’ reported interest shows to the Boston Red Sox and the rest of the American League East they are serious about making a deep postseason run.