Could the Yankees be among the Major League Baseball teams that make a purchase from this year’s St. Louis firesale?

It’s a possibility, according to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand. New York reportedly has had eyes on Dylan Carlson for some time now, and ironically enough, the club’s interest might have something to do with a former Cardinals outfielder.

“Dylan Carlson has been on the Yankees’ radar for two weeks,” Feinsand tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Under control through 2026, switch-hitter, can play all three outfield spots. Yankees will need a center fielder next season (Harrison Bader is a free agent) and need a left fielder right now.”

Carlson, a 2016 first-round pick by the Cardinals, entered Tuesday with numbers that don’t jump off the page. The California native posted a .230 average with five home runs and 24 RBIs across 200 at-bats thus far this season. However, Carlson doesn’t turn 25 until late October, and as Feinsand mentioned, he wouldn’t be a rental player for the Yankees or any other interested team. With high-level talent on his side, Carlson probably is a player worth taking a chance on.

Should Carlson move onto the Bronx or any other new location, he’ll join a list of players shipped out of St. Louis before the deadline. As of Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, the Cards traded Tommy Edman, Jordan Hicks, Chris Stratton, Jordan Montgomery and Paul DeJong.