The Mets officially punted on the 2023 season when they dealt their top two starting pitchers at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, but Pete Alonso wasn’t dealt despite his name coming up in rumors.

New York sent Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer to the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, respectively. The Mets were seen as losers in the short term, but they acquired intriguing prospects Luisangel Acuna, Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. New York set itself up for its future, but Alonso’s future in New York could be up in the air.

The Mets reportedly tried to deal Alonso before the deadline passed, but their price was “extremely high,” according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Thursday. Heyman added New York’s “heart probably wasn’t in it,” and it decided by midday Tuesday it wasn’t going to get an Alonso deal done.

The three-time All-Star regressed this season, but in fairness to Alonso, there have been very few bright spots for the Mets. He still has one arbitration year left before he becomes a free agent in 2025 in his age-30 season.

New York can hope Alonso bounces back and finds more consistency at the plate next season. Owner Steve Cohen wasn’t afraid to spend money last offseason, but a failed experiment could change his philosophy.