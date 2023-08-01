The Major League Baseball trade deadline welcomed a few expected, but still shocking moves that’ll surely make the last two months of the season especially worth watching.

For starters, the American League West is set to come down to a tight race with blockbuster moves leading to the additions of two future Hall of Famers within that division. While having already assembled a strong foundation with crunch time in 2023 quickly approaching, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros didn’t leave any stone unturned.

Meanwhile, there was plenty of disappointment to acknowledge too. There was plenty of money thrown around this past offseason by a few big spenders, but that alone can’t buy a ticket to October.

With that being said, here are the deadline’s winners and losers:

Winners

Texas Rangers

Arguably the biggest surprise in baseball this season, the Rangers haven’t backed down in the AL West, instead challenging the Astros while leaving the rest of the division in the dust thus far.

With Jacob DeGrom out for the year and Nathan Eovaldi playing leader in the rotation, the Rangers did right by their crew in adding Max Scherzer. An obvious blockbuster moving on Texas’ part, it’s clear the plan isn’t to bow to the Astros anytime soon. The Rangers led the MLB in batting average (.272) with a pitching crew that’s ranked 16th in ERA (4.23), making the issue crystal clear.

Tossing a future Hall of Famer in that crew couldn’t hurt, right?

Houston Astros

Fresh off their second World Series victory in the past six seasons, the Astros have their sights set on going back-to-back.

Houston isn’t a runaway in the AL West, therefore, the front office didn’t get content. The Astros brought back a familiar face, acquiring Justin Verlander from the Mets, amid what’s become an ugly season for New York — taking advantage of a perfect opportunity.

Verlander, who’s already won the World Series twice in Houston, is heading back out West. The 40-year-old has recorded a 3.15 ERA through 16 starts made for the Mets, but could play a pivotal October hunt to keep Houston’s dynasty run on track.

Los Angeles Dodgers

There weren’t a whole lot of reasons to be active ahead of the deadline, but that didn’t stop the Dodgers from not settling.

Los Angeles fell short last season after finishing as the MLB’s most winningest team in the regular season, now three years removed from winning the World Series. So, the Dodgers elected to add pitching depth without A) aiming for a jaw-dropping addition and B) needing to surrender a major trade package in order to do so.

The Dodgers acquired pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, which help both their rotation and bullpen while giving up pitchers Jordan Leasure and Jordan Leasure, along with outfielder Trayce Thompson — a trio of non-contributors.

Honorable Mention: Los Angeles Angels

Now, while judging most teams as winners or losers this time of year is predicated on how it increases one’s overall World Series odds, the Angels are different. Their victory is straightforward: keeping Shohei Ohtani — at least for the remainder of the season.

The Angels acquired Lucas Giolito to A) bolster a mediocre (at best) pitching staff and B) prove to Ohtani that Los Angeles’ front office is semi-capable of making a notable trade. Even Ohtani was surprised by the move, which wasn’t in the team’s nature during his first five years in LA.

Yet, hanging in there above .500 to start the month of August (56-51), the Angels could still make a playoff hunt, ultimately doing right by the biggest goal for them: retaining Ohtani long-term.

Just having a chance to keep the most gifted player, regardless of the turnout, is a win.

Losers

San Diego Padres

It’s desperation time in San Diego.

The Padres have spared no expense the past few seasons, first in landing star outfielder Juan Soto ahead of last season’s deadline and in signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year contract this past offseason. That’s made for a star-studded roster, unfolding into the biggest disappointment in baseball this season.

Struggling to get over the .500 hump (52-55), the Padres took a shot in the dark by acquiring 43-year-old pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates — not exactly a needle mover. In the process, San Diego traded away Jackson Wolf — one of its top prospects — for a glimmer of hope.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if this trade proves to be meaningless and the Padres miss postseason contention for the second time in the last three years.

New York Yankees

Big swingers, but sub-par hitters.

The Yankees led the AL in payroll coming into the season, but have since plummeted with an offense that’s contended for the worst in baseball. In fact, New York’s hit total (797) is just second to worst among all MLB teams, just ahead of the Oakland Athletics (786) who have the worst record.

New York hired a new and ambitious hitting coach in Sean Casey but fell to the bottom of the AL East.

The front office didn’t make any noteworthy changes, which will likely lead the Yankees to a playoff miss finish as the most disappointing team in the AL.

New York Mets

During the offseason, the Mets were all in.

New York unloaded its pockets and went on a spending spree, just to host a garage sale with two months left to play. Now that was a wise decision, but it doesn’t make the Mets any less of a letdown — just ahead of the Yankees.

Spending over $400 million in the offseason, just to have a below .500 record (50-55) to show for it, the Mets have plenty to contemplate as New York awaits their eventual season end.

For now, there will be a whole lot of meaningless baseball played in the Big Apple.