After years apart, Mookie Betts and Red Sox fans finally reunited Friday night.

The Boston-Los Angeles series opener marked Betts’ first game at Fenway Park since he was traded to the Dodgers in February 2020. Thousands upon thousands of Red Sox fans rose to their feet to celebrate Betts, who took a few moments to soak in the scene and tip his helmet to the sold-out crowd.

One day after the reunion, Betts took to Instagram to show appreciation for his past and current fanbase.

“Sometimes life is a movie!! Thank you #dodgernation for showing up and showing out for ya boy! Thank you Red Sox fans for that warm welcome! Truly humbled,” Betts captioned the post.

Betts admitted he got “a little emotional” amid the “very special moment” at his old stomping grounds. But once the heightened fanfare subsided, the National League MVP candidate reverted back to “normal business.”

Nonetheless, Betts should receive a nice hand from the Fenway Faithful when he approaches the plate for his first at-bat Sunday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage of the Red Sox-Dodgers series finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.