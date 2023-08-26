Mookie Betts returned to Fenway Park for the first time in four years on Friday night, and Red Sox fans made sure to greet him with a warm welcome.

Betts, who Boston traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February of 2020, got set to lead off the game, but it was briefly delayed so the home crowd could shower the former Red Sox outfielder with cheers.

The Fenway Faithful gave Betts a standing ovation — Red Sox players and manager Alex Cora applauded the seven-time All-Star as well — which was a sign of respect and thanks for all he did during his six seasons with Boston, including winning a World Series title in 2018.

Betts acknowledged the outpouring of support, taking off his helmet and saluting the crowd. And he also passed on his appreciation to Red Sox fans following the Dodgers’ 7-4 win.

“I thank the fans definitely for the ovation,” Betts told Apple TV’s Heidi Watney on the field. “You know, I got a little emotional there but I had to try to lock it back it in. It was super cool.”

Betts said prior to his return that he was “really nervous,” not knowing exactly what kind of reception he would receive. But with no pitch clock to worry about in this instance, Betts just tried to soak in the moment.

“I tried to take all my expectations out and just enjoy what came,” Betts told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “I didn’t know what to expect. … It was cool, a very special moment.”

Betts’ first at-bat back at Fenway resulted in a harmless pop out to first base, but he contributed later in the game by starting a sixth-inning rally for the Dodgers.

Betts, who finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk while also playing second base before moving to right field in the later innings, began the frame with a double to left field off Kutter Crawford. He scored two batters later as the Dodgers erased a three-run deficit. Betts also scored when the Dodgers put up another three-spot in the seventh.

And while the win for Los Angeles had to make Betts’ first game back even sweeter, he couldn’t help but notice something else about the fans in attendance as there was a strong contingent of Dodger Blue in Fenway.

“Yeah, I’ve been on the other side so I didn’t know Dodger following was so big in New England,” Betts told Watney. “I’m glad to note we’re everywhere.”