Mookie Betts entered the batter’s box at Fenway Park for the first time as a visitor Friday night and did so to a rousing applause.

Red Sox fans in attendance acknowledged Betts with a standing ovation as the 2018 American League MVP led off the game for the Dodgers.

It was the first time Betts has played at the ballpark he called home for six seasons since being traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers in February of 2020.

You can watch Betts receive a warm welcome from the Fenway Faithful here:

"Now batting, number 50, Mookie Betts."



For the first time since September 30, 2019, @MookieBetts returns to Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/1QuDE0n3Lc — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2023

Betts was appreciative of the ovation, taking off his helmet and acknowledging the crowd. Red Sox manager Alex Cora and star third baseman Rafael Devers were shown applauding Betts as well.

“It’s a big night for him,” Cora told reporters prior to the game. “We’ve been talking about it for a while. He’s going to get what he deserves. Like I said (Thursday), I’m not here to tell the fans to get here early, but it would be nice to have a packed house and first at-bat, do what we’re supposed to do. There’s going to be (tribute) video and all of that. But the first at-bat is going to be something he will remember forever.”

Betts wasn’t able to capitalize off the moment as Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford got the seven-time All-Star to harmlessly pop out to first base.