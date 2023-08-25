Mookie Betts Vouches For Red Sox After ‘Super Dope’ Experience

BOSTON — Mookie Betts has no sour feelings about the Red Sox experience.

Having played in Los Angeles with the Dodgers, Betts has adapted to a change of scenery but hasn’t forgotten about his six years in Boston. Even after contract negotiations didn’t fall through, leading to the close of his chapter with the Red Sox, Betts still views Boston as a desirable playing destination.

“Yeah, I’d definitely recommend (Boston),” Betts said Friday before returning to Fenway Park for the first time since being traded to the Dodgers in 2020. “It’s a super dope place to play. I had the time of my life playing here. And I think a lot of people do. But I would tell (players), you know you gotta play well. … I think that’s why I did play well because I knew every day I put the uniform on, you gotta play well, no matter what. Or the media, the fans, people will let you know.”

Betts added: “You’re only gonna have fun if you play well, but that should drive you to play well.”

As has been the case for many players who’ve come and gone, the Boston experience has its good and bad side — all dependent on performance.

Originally coming up from Boston’s farm system, previously as an infielder in the minors, Betts raised the bar. In 2014, when the Red Sox called him up, Betts made the transition to the outfield and became a Gold Glove award winner just two years later in 2016. With a lightweight frame, Betts showed pop, hitting 116 home runs in his final four seasons with Boston.

The formula is pretty straightforward and doesn’t always require star-level production.

Betts walked away from Boston with quite some hardware, winning a World Series (in 2018), American League MVP, three Silver Slugger awards, four Gold Gloves and an AL batting title.

Long story short, Betts is creditable in speaking on playing up to par in Boston.