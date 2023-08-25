BOSTON — Mookie Betts wanted no hard feelings with Red Sox fans when coming to terms with the departure that sent him to the Dodgers in 2020.

With contract negotiations not falling through, Betts was traded and quickly inked a massive 12-year, $365 million extension with Los Angeles. That sparked an outroar of reactions with much unknown. But at the very least, Betts didn’t want a false narrative — one that would paint him to be a villain — to spread among the fan base that welcomed him for six years.

That fear loomed early on.

“Yeah, at the beginning, I didn’t want the fans to think that — they still do, it is what it is — I didn’t wanna be here and that (I) wanted to leave a couple of years before I actually got traded or whatever,” Betts said Friday before making his Fenway Park return. “I don’t know where the narrative came from or how it came about but if that’s what makes y’all sleep at night, cool. That’s not even remotely close to how I was mentally.”

In the years leading up to Betts’ exit from Boston, the star outfielder underwent several arbitration cases with the organization. And meanwhile, on the field, continued to perform.

In 2019, Betts’ final season with the Red Sox, he batted .295 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs, winning his fourth Gold Glove and third Silver Slugger awards. That season, Betts also finished eighth in MVP voting.

But, evidently, the business side of baseball came into play, putting an end to a stellar six-year run between Betts and the Red Sox.

Nevertheless, there’s still plenty to look back on.

“Got some memories like when I robbed a homer for Rich Hill’s complete game. The grand slam (in 2018), I mean, World Series obviously,” Betts said. “So there’s a lot of memories that are floating around there at the top but I think most of it is the people. The fans, the front office, the players, the clubbies, the people that park our cars. Those are the people that I remember the most, that made my stay here so enjoyable.”

Now 30 years old, Betts is once again in MVP discussion, in the mix of National League MVP, which could mark the second of his career and the first since winning in 2018 with the Red Sox.

Betts will get his long-awaited moment to step out of the Fenway Park batter’s box and sink in the reception from Boston fans. After having been gone for four years, Betts will return as the Red Sox host the Dodgers for a three-game series starting Friday night.