Nashville faces off against Inter Miami at GEODIS Park in the Leagues Cup final Saturday as Lionel Messi hopes to add another trophy to his résumé.

The Argentian forward scored nine goals in six matches heading into Saturday’s final, and he scored in Inter Miami’s 4-1 over the Philadelphia Union in the semifinal at Subaru Park.

Nashville knocked out Liga MX side Monterrey at GEODIS Park in the semifinal as the Leagues Cup will have an MLS side win the tournament for the first time in the tournament’s four-year history.

Inter Miami is a -220 favorite to win the cup at DraftKings, and Nashville is a +130 underdog. Tata Martino’s side is +105 on the three-way moneyline, and Gary Smith’s side is +245. A draw is set at +275, which means if the final goes into penalties, a bet on a draw pays out.

Here’s how to watch the Leagues Cup final on TV and online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Network, TUDN

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV