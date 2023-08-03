NFL Legend Tom Brady Joins Another Sports Ownership Group

Shortly before his 46th birthday, Tom Brady made a high-profile addition to his business portfolio.

Brady has become a minority owner of Birmingham City FC, a soccer club that competes in the English Football League Championship, a division one rung below the Premier League. With the stake purchase, Brady will become chairman of the club’s new advisory board, per an announcement from Birmingham City FC on Thursday.

“As Chairman of the Advisory Board, Brady will apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs,” the statement read. “In addition, Brady will work closely with the Board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the Club.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who retired from the NFL back in February, also issued his own announcement about the pact.

“So, here’s the deal: I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club,” Brady said in a video message posted to his social media channels Thursday morning. “And maybe you’re asking, ‘What do you know about English football, Tom?’ Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well.

“I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know the team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road’s been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing. We’ve got a song that says, ‘No matter what, keep right on ’til the end of the road.’ And I’ll be on that road with you. I’ll see you at St. Andrews soon. It’s time to get to work. Let’s go.”

The Birmingham City endeavor marks the third professional sports franchise Brady bought into after retiring. Earlier this year, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer become a minority owner of both the Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas Raiders.