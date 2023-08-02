FOXBORO, Mass. — As one of the hardest hitters on the Patriots defense, Jabrill Peppers plays a very loud brand of football. But the veteran safety apparently makes a ton of noise with his mouth, too.

Wednesday’s training camp practice in New England featured a ton of trash talk between the offense and defense. After practice, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was asked to identify the best trash-talker on the Patriots roster.

Bentley’s pick: Peppers, who re-signed over the offseason on a two-year deal after an intriguing first campaign in New England

“The best trash talker, other than me?” Bentley said with a laugh before answering the question. “Pep up there. Pep up there, for sure. … He got it.”

But what makes a good trash-talker?

“First of all, you’ve gotta have the ability to do it,” Bentley said. “You’ve gotta find your identity, get out of yourself, and all that kind of stuff. It’s always good. That’s the beauty of the game; we going against each other. Kind of get in their head a little bit and try to figure out what makes them tick. That’s always fun. (Adds) a little sauce to the game.”

Reporters then brought up Mac Jones, whose trash talk occasionally crosses a line — according to Atlanta Falcons D-tackle Calais Campbell.

“He’s working on it,” Bentley said of his quarterback’s trash talk. “Shout-out to Mac.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement. However, when asked to name the best trash-talker on offense, Bentley paused before mentioning Jones.

“I think Mac does a good job,” he said. “A solid job, for sure. I don’t know if it works that much, but shout out to him.”