The 49ers traded a whole bunch of draft inventory for the right to draft Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, as it appears they’re ready to move on from him, they will likely do so for pennies on the dollar.

Brock Purdy, a diamond in the rough who is essentially the exact opposite of Lance, is healthy and will have San Francisco’s starting job. Former first-round bust Sam Darnold beat out Lance for the backup job, and the most likely outcome now is Lance will soon have a new address.

Teams looking at Lance as a lottery ticket will be excited to hear a Friday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said on “Get Up” that the 49ers might not need much in return for Lance — assuming he ends up in the right spot for him.

“I think what happens is the 49ers look to see if they can find a home for him,” Schefter explained on ESPN. “They’re not looking for very much. They honestly, truly would like to put him in a situation where he can shine, where he can excel because they do believe he has made improvements.

Story continues below advertisement

” … they’re looking to put Trey Lance essentially up for adoption. Who wants to adopt him and put him in a nice home where they’re going to raise him the right way and he’s going to get some work?”

In theory, a team like the Patriots would make all the sense in the world. Bill Belichick loves buying low — literally and figuratively — and getting a former No. 3 pick for relatively nothing certainly qualifies. There’s also no better team in the league when it comes to an organizational foundation than what Belichick has built for 20-plus years in Foxboro. Lance also doesn’t make much money (and certainly doesn’t project for any big raise anytime soon), which probably sits well with ownership, too.

We also know Belichick holds the 49ers and their front office and head coach Kyle Shanahan in high regard with the feeling very much being mutual.

The question, of course, is whether Lance fits for the Patriots, a question that already has been tackled here in recent days.

Story continues below advertisement

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also reported he doesn’t believe the Patriots would have much interest in Lance. New England does seem to have an adequate backup in Bailey Zappe, and it would be a little strange to have Mac Jones being backed up by a QB taken 12 picks before him.

As ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky pointed out, Lance probably makes a lot more sense as a Falcons or Buccaneers reclamation project. The Vikings also look like a fit.

But if Lance comes for next to nothing, and the 49ers want him to land with a good organization, the Patriots — at least in regard to those two specific things — certainly make a good deal of sense.