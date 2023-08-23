Trey Lance appears to be nearing the end of his underwhelming journey in San Francisco, and at least one NFL insider believes the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 could return home.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who was among the first to report that Sam Darnold won the 49ers’ backup quarterback job behind Brock Purdy, explained why the Minnesota Vikings could make sense for Lance.

Lance attended Marshall High School in Marshall, Minn. before he played collegiately at North Dakota State.

As the #49ers weigh options for Trey Lance, calling his hometown team, the #Vikings (who were a rumored destination before the Draft) makes sense. Nothing is impossible, but MIN has a backup in Nick Mullens and drafted rookie QB in Jaren Hall. Post-draft, these deals are harder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2023

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who enters his age-35 season, has one year left on his contract and is scheduled to become a free agent this spring. Journeyman Nick Mullens currently is listed as Cousins’ backup with fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall behind the pair on the depth chart.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Wednesday the 49ers have explored trade possibilities for Lance throughout the offseason. San Francisco, however, has not received a significant offer.