Mac Jones Finally Opens Up On Having To Replace Tom Brady

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Cam Newton technically was the first Patriots quarterback to replace Tom Brady, but the reality is that Mac Jones is the true heir to perhaps the greatest professional athlete of all time.

And yet, Jones never really has talked about it. Sure, he’s answered questions about Brady, but Jones typically defaults to generalities and beats around the bush. In fact, when he was a rookie, it sure seemed as if Jones was going out of his way to avoid mentioning Brady by name.

Well, that all changed Wednesday afternoon.

Following Day 1 of joint practices with the Packers, Jones was asked about what it’s been like to replace Brady, and whether he had any advice for Jordan Love, who’s tasked with succeeding Aaron Rodgers. Jones began his answer with a statement that surely will go over well with New Englanders.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah, I think Tom Brady’s the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL,” the 24-year-old said. “So, to follow up on him, it’s just trying to chase the standard that he set, every day. Honestly, we’re definitely two different players, and that’s the only advice I’d have. Just continue to grow and be yourself, right? That’s all you can do, is put your best foot forward and compete. But yeah, it’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

“Tom Brady’s the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL” Mac Jones on Patriots legend Tom Brady

Jones then was asked whether he still feels the weight of playing in Brady’s shadow.

“Yeah, I got drafted three years ago,” he said. “So, it’s just trying to move on from that part of it and understanding how you can set the standard that he already had set, you know? For us, every year’s a new year and you’ve got to go out there and earn it. I know that he did that every year, and I’m going to continue to do that, as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

We’re not sure what inspired it, but that probably was the best answer Jones ever has given to a question about Brady. It certainly was closer to pure honesty than anything we’ve heard before.

Of course, he likely will face similar questions in a few weeks when the Patriots begin their season with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise will honor Brady during a halftime ceremony, adding a fascinating layer to an already intriguing season opener.