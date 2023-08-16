GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Patriots were down nearly a dozen players for their first joint practice with the Packers.

Tight end Mike Gesicki unsurprisingly was absent as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury suffered during Monday’s practice. Running back Pierre Strong also missed his third straight practice, and defensive end Trey Flowers, who signed with New England last week, still wasn’t ready to get on the field.

On the positive side, guard Bill Murray returned to practice — albeit in a red non-contact jersey — after a recent string of absences, and linebacker Anfernee Jennings participated after experiencing an injury scare Monday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott suited up shortly after his one-year deal became official. He participated in early individual drills but saw zero competitive reps.

One other highlight: Rookie safety/linebacker Marte Mapu shed his non-contact jersey for the first time this summer.

Here’s the full absence list for Wednesday’s joint practice in Green Bay:

— CB Jonathan Jones

— OL Kody Russey

— OT Calvin Anderson

— OL Mike Onwenu

— WR Ty Montgomery

— ST Cody Davis

— RB Pierre Strong

— LB Ronnie Perkins

— DE Trey Flowers

— TE Mike Gesicki

— G Cole Strange.

Jones now hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks. The details of his injury are unclear, but it might be time for Patriots fans to worry.

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football illness (NFI) list. All three can be activated at any time.

As for Strange and Montgomery, the former appears to be nearing a return from a left leg injury while the latter still is nowhere to be found after suffering a lower-body injury during the second practice of camp.

The Patriots and Packers will practice again Thursday before playing each other Saturday night in a preseason matchup at Lambeau Field.