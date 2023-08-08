Trey Flowers isn’t quite ready to start his second tour of duty in New England.

The Patriots on Tuesday placed the 29-year-old defensive end on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The news arrived roughly six hours after New England officially announced the signing of Flowers, who worked out for the Patriots on Monday.

Flowers can be activated at any time. Special teamer Cody Davis and offensive guard Mike Onwenu also are on the PUP list.

Prior to Tuesday’s practice, Bill Belichick said Flowers wouldn’t participate — and that played out. Flowers instead spent most of the afternoon on the lower rehab/conditioning field. It’s unclear whether he’s dealing with an injury or simply must get in better shape before seeing practice time.

Flowers was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and emerged as a star defender while winning two Super Bowls over the next four seasons. He left after the 2018 campaign to sign a lucrative free agent contract with the Detroit Lions, but injuries have derailed his career in the years since.

After being released by the Lions last offseason, Flowers eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins and was active for four games. He’ll turn 30 years old next Wednesday.