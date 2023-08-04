The Matthew Judon-Patriots contract drama reportedly is over.

New England agreed to a reworking of the star edge rusher’s contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Friday night, citing sources. Judon’s participation during the first week-plus of training camp was inconsistent, leading many to speculate he was seeking a pay raise — which he eventually received.

Prior to the contract adjustment, Judon was guaranteed just $2 million in 2023 after receiving most of the guaranteed money from his four-year deal the last two seasons. The reworking will see his guaranteed money rise to $14 million in 2023, with the opportunity to make up to $18 million.

Judon still is guaranteed zero money for the 2024 season, after which he’s scheduled to become a free agent.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon racked up 28 sacks over his first two campaigns in New England. He recently was voted by his peers as the 33rd-best player in the NFL.

Judon didn’t participate in Friday’s in-stadium Patriots practice, along with nine other players. It’ll be interesting to see whether this contract adjustment coincides with a more traditional practice workload once New England takes the field again Sunday in Foxboro.

