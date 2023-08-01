The New England Patriots made a rare investment in a pass-rusher two offseasons ago. Since then, Matthew Judon has developed into one of the NFL’s best edge players.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old earned further peer validation in the latest installment of the NFL Top 100 series. Judon enters the 2023 season as the No. 33 ranked player on that list.

Several NFL players, both from the Patriots and other teams around the league, weighed in to compliment the play of the Patriots’ sack artist.

“If you ask me for my top 100, I put him at No. 1,” Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy said in the interview.

Judon jumps up nineteen spots from the 2022 list where he came in as the No. 52 ranked player. His play last season certainly earned that rise with 60 total tackles, including 15 1/2 sacks in 17 games.

As the centerpiece of the New England defense, the edge rusher continues to blossom as a fan favorite in red sleeves to go along with his game-wrecking abilities on the football field.

Judon has 120 total tackles with 28 sacks since his arrival on a four-year free agent contract.

The four-time Pro Bowler continues to express his enjoyment of playing in Foxboro and hopes that this stop in his career is his last.

Fresh off of his upgrade in the NFL Top 100 rankings, Judon enters this season alongside a defense of developing talent with the Patriots.