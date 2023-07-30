There appears to be some positive momentum behind Matthew Judon and the Patriots as the two sides work toward potentially reworking the star defender’s contract.

Judon didn’t participate in the first two days of New England’s training camp, supposedly because he and the team want to bring him along slowly this summer. However, multiple reports indicate the 30-year-old wants his contract adjusted after initial talks took place during the spring.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss offered additional context in his latest Sunday notes column.

“Outside linebacker Matthew Judon played coy on how much his desire for a financial boost to his contract played a role in his limited participation in practice last week,” Reiss wrote. “The sides have had an open dialogue recently, according to sources. The one-year extension signed by Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, which added $5 million to his 2023 pay, seems relevant to the ongoing conversations.”

Patriots salary cap guru Miguel Benzan further explained the aspects of Hendrickson’s contract that might be relevant for Judon and New England.

“Mike mentions Trey Hendrick’s recent extension possibly being used as the template for Matthew Judon,” Benzan tweeted. “Trey’s 2023 compensation increased by $5 million. His 2024 compensation was unchanged while he is now scheduled to receive $16 million in 2025. One new year with $21 million in new money equals $21 million APY.”

Judon was a full participant in Friday’s practice, which included his first reps in competitive periods. After Day 3 of training camp, the four-time Pro Bowler said he wouldn’t talk about his contract with reporters but reiterated his desire for retiring with the Patriots.

After amassing 28 sacks over his first two seasons in New England, Judon has two years remaining on his contract. Most of the guaranteed money in the deal already has been paid, with just $2 million guaranteed this season and none in 2024.