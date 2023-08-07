FOXBORO, Mass. — Everyone with the Patriots is following the same script when asked about Jack Jones’ latest controversy.

The second-year cornerback appeared to be kicked out of practice last Thursday after a competitive rep with receiver Kendrick Bourne. Jones, clearly emotional while leaving the field, returned to practice roughly 20 minutes later but never participated. He received pep talks from some of his teammates, as well as New England personnel executive Matt Groh.

So, what happened? Was Jones kicked out, or did he have a meltdown and leave the field on his own? Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino both gave vague answers to those questions last Friday, with Jones singing a similar tune after the Patriots’ in-stadium practice.

Head coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters Monday for the first time since the incident and gave a predictable answer to a question about Jones.

“We’re just working through practice day by day,” Belichick said. “I think Mike (Pellegrino) talked about it. I don’t have anything to add.”

Of course, this isn’t the only trouble that Jones has caused since joining the Patriots.

The 2022 fourth-round pick got off to a fast start last season but finished his rookie campaign on the suspension list. After enjoying a resurgent spring minicamp, Jones was arrested on gun charges at Logan Airport in late June. He has another court date scheduled for Aug. 18.

Despite the mounting issues, Jones saw significant time with the defensive starters over the first 11 practices of training camp. For the most part, he looked like a top-pairing cornerback.

That said, at least one report indicates New England has doubts about how Jones will handle himself in the weeks ahead.