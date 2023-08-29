The New England Patriots are expected to have interest in bringing back some of the players they released at the 53-man cutdown deadline Tuesday. The Patriots would do so by adding them to their practice squad, as long as they clear waivers.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe and rookie receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham, specifically, are among the ones New England hopes will return, according to reports.

Running back J.J. Taylor, however, apparently is hoping he will gain an opportunity elsewhere as opposed to returning to New England’s practice squad. MassLive’s Karen Guregian on Tuesday afternoon reported Taylor would like to try and get a “fresh start” with an organization other than the Patriots.

Taylor, who has been mostly a practice-squad running back since joining New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has played 12 games in three seasons for the Patriots. His role in those 12 games has been limited, though, with 11 carries for 43 yards, marking career highs for the 25-year-old.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor was not the only Patriots running back to be released with Kevin Harris reportedly also waived. Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott headline New England’s running back group, a tandem Taylor is unlikely to unseat.