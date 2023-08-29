The Patriots delivered bad news to Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham on Tuesday. But don’t be surprised if both quarterbacks wind up staying in New England.

Zappe and Cunningham now are subject to NFL waivers after reportedly being released before Tuesday’s roster deadline. If they go unclaimed by Wednesday’s deadline, the Patriots hope to re-sign both to the practice squad, according to a report from Karen Guregian of MassLive.

There are cases for and against both players clearing waivers.

Zappe, a fourth-round pick last year, struggled throughout this summer but played winning football in relief of Mac Jones last season. Cunningham, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, is wildly athletic but didn’t look NFL-ready at either quarterback or receiver during training camp.

Ultimately, other NFL teams must decide whether they want to give 53-man roster spots to Cunningham or Zappe. If they don’t, both could still be in Patriots uniforms on Wednesday.

Follow NESN.com for additional updates on Patriots roster cuts as we become aware of them.