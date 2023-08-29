Patriots Reportedly Cut Rookie Malik Cunningham Before Deadline

At the time of this writing, Mac Jones was the only quarterback left on the Patriots roster.

New England on Tuesday afternoon cut rookie receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham, according to Jeff Howe of the Athletic. The news arrived minutes after after the Patriots waived backup Bailey Zappe, and a day after they released Trace McSorley.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Cunningham’s time in New England is over. He, like Zappe and McSorley, now is subject to waivers. If any go unclaimed by Wednesday’s deadline, they can be re-signed to the Patriots practice squad. It’s hard to imagine none of the three not making it back to the practice squad, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Ultimately, Cunningham’s release isn’t a surprise. The undrafted Louisville product, who played quarterback in college, spent most of training camp learning receiver before seeing occasional cameos at his natural position once preseason started. But the reality is that Cunningham never looked NFL-ready at either position.

His athleticism and playmaking ability are undeniable, but he needs more work. Perhaps Cunningham will get more time to develop on the Patriots’ practice squad.

You can click here to track New England’s roster cuts as we become aware of them.