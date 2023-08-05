Rafael Devers Breaks Red Sox Slump With Blast Vs. Blue Jays

BOSTON — If you hadn’t heard the term “a bloop and a blast” before Saturday, the Red Sox made sure you did after.

Things started out slow for Boston’s offense in its matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, but picked up quickly thanks to one of baseball’s oldest clichés. Masataka Yoshida led off the fourth inning with a single, before Justin Turner stepped up to the dish and blooped (it’s a word, look it up) a single into right field.

The aforementioned blast? You can thank Rafael Devers for that.

Raffy had a tee time to make. pic.twitter.com/zNgM42xu6f — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 5, 2023

Devers golfed a José Berríos slider into the right-field seats for his 26th home run of the season, knotting things at three. The 430-foot shot was Devers’ second-longest at Fenway Park this season.

The Saturday afternoon matchup is big for both the Red Sox and Blue Jays, as only three games separate them in the American League Wild Card race. You can watch the remainder of the game, plus the series finale on Sunday, with NESN 360.