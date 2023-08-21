First-round draft picks from the 2023 MLB Draft, including with the Red Sox, are skyrocketing through development at rare levels this season.

Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is back to throwing in the minors after a strong workload of innings at Louisiana State University this spring.

The Los Angeles Angels just called up corner infielder Nolan Schanuel just six weeks after drafting him to help boost their squad.

On a much different level, the Red Sox should be impressed with the progression of their 2023 first-round pick in catcher Kyle Teel.

The No. 14 overall pick had an elite season at the University of Virginia this spring as the ACC Player of the Year. Teel has not skipped a beat since making the jump to the professional level.

After just two games and three hits in rookie ball, the Red Sox prospect continued to produce following his promotion to High-A Greenville.

On Sunday, MLB Pipeline highlighted the catcher’s development as a solid hitter and capable defender.

Teel has thrown out just under a baserunner per game while hitting over .400 in his first seven High-A games.

Kyle Teel is 12-for-29 (.414) through seven games at High-A with the @GreenvilleDrive.



The 2023 @RedSox first-round pick has also thrown out eight would-be basestealers in nine pro games behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/7pGFZoOQqG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 20, 2023

As the minor league season winds down, Teel continues to produce but may not have enough time for another promotion. If nothing else, the 21-year-old is more than on the path to legitimately start the 2024 season with Double-A Portland.