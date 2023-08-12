Red Sox Notice Valuable ‘Spark’ Provided By Infielder Pablo Reyes

Pablo Reyes continues to produce when called upon by the Boston Red Sox.

Formerly a journeyman through his four previous big league years, Reyes has found some stability with the Red Sox. Instantly when coming aboard, the 29-year-old provided reliability in Boston’s infield, making not only the routine plays, but flashy ones as well.

And now at the season’s most critical stretch, Reyes is giving the Red Sox the added bonus of valuable at-bats, which isn’t going unnoticed.

“His at-bats are awesome. I love the way he competes in the box,” Triston Casas told reporters after Boston’s 5-2 win over the Tigers on Friday night, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He takes pitches like he’s 6-5, 280 (pounds), you know. He’s in that box and I think that pitchers can feel his presence and his electricity just through his body language.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, to see what he’s done on the field too is incredible. He’s picking it on both sides of the infield. So, he’s really provided quite a bit of spark for us, whether it’s at the top of the order or at the bottom. Gives a quality at-bat every time and I think we all feed off his energy for sure.”

The power isn’t quite up to par with Casas, however. Reyes is batting .337/.374/.435 for Boston this season — albeit in 37 games — with six doubles, one electric grand slam home run and 13 RBIs. Like much of Boston’s bullpen, that helping hand has been used time and time again with the Red Sox in the middle of the American League wild-card race.

Nevertheless, Reyes hasn’t slowed down, both with the bat and with the glove.

Reyes has batted .526, going 10-for-19 over the course of his last five games played. He’s worked counts, and most importantly, continues to get on base and create scoring opportunities — stealing a base with a .526 OBP through the stretch.

Story continues below advertisement

In four at-bats against Detroit on Friday night, Reyes finished 2-for-4 to record his 11th multi-hit performance this season.

That unsung hero effort might be just what pushes the Red Sox over the edge to secure a playoff spot before the regular season officially reaches its end.