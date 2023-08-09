Pablo Reyes’ Monster Night For Red Sox Set Major League Record

Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes launched his first home run of the season in Boston’s walk-off win against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

The round-tripper capped off an amazing performance by Reyes who went 3-for-4 from the plate with four RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base added to the home run. The 29-year-old was only a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Reyes not only gave Boston the much-needed win, coming out of a tough weekend in which the Blue Jays swept the Red Sox, but he also became the first player in Major League Baseball history to collect three-plus hits, score three-plus runs, record multiple base hits, record a stolen base and hit a walk-off grand slam in a single game.

He is the third Red Sox in as many seasons to hit a walk-off grand slam. Travis Shaw hit his on Aug. 23, 2021, at Fenway Park against the Texas Rangers, and like Reyes, Franchy Cordero launched his first home run of the 2022 season, a grad slam walk-off against the Seattle Mariners on May 22.

Reyes is making a case for himself as an everyday player for the Red Sox. In his last seven games, Reyes is slashing .333/.429/.667 and .367/.412/.533 in his last 15 games with 11 hits, eight runs, seven RBIs, three walks and five strikeouts in 30 at-bats.

Reyes was given the chance to be the hero due to the shutdown pitching from Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen in the eighth and ninth innings. Each of the relievers retired the side in order with both using only 13 pitches to get the outs.

“He’s a good kid and there’s a reason he’s here,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday, on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We like his versatility. … He’s a really good player and a good kid. … It was a great game for Pablo. I’m very proud of him.”