Boston Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer began the season red-hot at the plate, earning himself a promotion from Single-A to Double-A back in May.

However, after slashing .290/.366/.524 with seven home runs in Single-A Greenville, the 20-year-old has hit a rough patch playing for the Portland Sea Dogs. And on Saturday, left shoulder inflammation landed Mayer on the seven-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 3, according to MiLB transactions.

The injury isn’t expected to be serious, but it does provide a break amid a cold slump at the plate for the young shortstop.

Mayer, who is currently ranked No. 3 among all prospects in Major League Baseball on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, is currently hitting .189 with 32 hits and 49 strikeouts in Double-A. Over the course of the last seven games, Mayer has gone 1-for-14, hitting .071 with no RBIs and seven strikeouts, including an 0-for-5 showing during his last appearance on Wednesday.

His last multi-hit performance came on July 19 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Having impressed already in Boston’s farm system since being selected fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, Mayer was one of three prospects to represent the Red Sox in the Futures Game in Seattle during the All-Star break.