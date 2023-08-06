Garrett Whitlock is among multiple Red Sox players that hope to make their return this month, and he made strides Saturday toward that goal.

The right-hander pitched his first live batting practice at Fenway Park before Boston’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old was placed on the injured list on July 3 due to right elbow inflammation. It’s the third time this year he’s been on the IL, but he appeared on track to return after Saturday’s batting practice.

“He felt good (Saturday), feels good (Sunday) so most likely go,” manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “We have talked about the roles and all this. We’re probably going to try to stretch him out as much as possible and then whatever we decide we do. It’s better to go that way and then shorten him up … we throw him multiple innings, then it’s not good for him.”

“Garrett looked great,” pitching coach Dave Bush told NESN’s Tom Caron, as seen on the network’s pregame coverage. “Got him up there and really just build up his workload and make sure physically he felt good that the fastball is coming out well and also initiate the breaking balls, that’s what he wanted.”

When Caron asked if things went as well as everyone hoped, Bush added: “Yeah, everything was great. I felt good about watching him. I think he felt good physically. Probably the biggest concern now is making sure when he’s on the mound, he feels normal and pitches the way he wants to, and I saw that (Saturday).”

Tanner Houck and Chris Sale also are working their way back from injury, and Cora will have to decide who returns to their role in the rotation and who will move to the bullpen. Their returns will be needed since Boston was four games back in the American League wild-card race before Sunday’s matchup against the Blue Jays.