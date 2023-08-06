How Red Sox’s Tanner Houck Fared In First Rehab Start

Multiple Boston Red Sox players have been on rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester, and it was Tanner Houck’s turn Saturday.

The 27-year-old has been on the injured list since suffering a facial fracture on a comeback line drive on June 16. Houck hopes to return to Boston back in his starting role and that could happen when the Washington Nationals arrive at Fenway Park on Aug. 15.

Houck made his first rehab start for Triple-A Worcester in its matchup against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. The right-hander went 1 2/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts, and Houck gave up two runs off three hits. He also worked out of a bases-loaded jam with his fastball at 91-92 and topped out at 93 miles per hour, according to WooSox play-by-play broadcaster Tyler Murray.

It was not an ideal start for Houck, but it was his first game action in two months, and he’ll hope for better results in his next start.

Ceddanne Rafaela played hero for the WooSox with a leadoff ninth-inning home run that tied the game at three apiece. It was Rafaela’s fifth straight dinger in as many games, which extended a team record. The WooSox scored four runs in the 10th inning to beat the Mets, 4-3.

Chris Sale starts for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday with Trevor Story also continuing his rehab stint, too.