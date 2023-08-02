Chris Sale has not been the asset the Red Sox thought they were retaining when they signed him to a five-year contract extension prior to the 2019 season.

You’ll notice we used the word “asset” in describing Sale, because it wouldn’t be fair to say he hasn’t been the same “pitcher.” The issue for Sale has been injuries, as he’s made a total of six trips to the injured list in the last four seasons. The 34-year-old compiled a 3.94 ERA and the Red Sox won 68% of the games he has started across that same time frame.

So, with Sale barreling toward another return to the Red Sox, the goal now becomes keeping him healthy. Here’s how they intend on doing that.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team is “exploring creative options” with how to set up their pitching staff, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Those options include piggybacking Sale and a right-hander when the staff gets to full strength.

Sale has said that he doesn’t care what his role is, so there shouldn’t be much thought into him nixing any changes. This one, though, would allow him to keep the same routine that he’s held since becoming a starter in 2012 while also easing his workload. Boston has plenty of options to stack with him, as well.

Nick Pivetta has served in a bulk relief role masterfully this season, and though Brennan Bernardino has been outstanding opening for Pivetta, there’s no doubt Sale could go a little deeper into those games and eat up more innings. Kutter Crawford could also be an option, but there doesn’t seem to be much sense in pulling him from the Red Sox rotation.

The most intriguing options? Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck.

Whitlock and Houck are supposedly on a similar track to that of Sale, with all three expected back by mid-August. The Red Sox currently have Brayan Bello and James Paxton firmly entrenched in the rotation, with Crawford more than capable of keeping his spot, so there’s only so many left to fill. That could lead to Boston deciding to stack Sale with either Whitlock, who can serve in a bulk relief role with the best of them, or Houck, who would give opponents a nightmare arm angle to face after Sale.

There are a bevy of options for the Red Sox, with all seemingly better than just forcing Sale to put a ton of stress on his arm. What will Boston do? Only time will tell.