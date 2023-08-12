Chris Sale’s focus while at Triple-A Worcester was to do the work in preparation for his Boston return, but the veteran also looked out for the up-and-coming players, too.

Sale made his Major League Baseball return Friday and tossed 4 2/3 innings in the Red Sox’s win over the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. The seven-time All-Star was glad to be back on the mound in his vintage form, and he also had an eye on the future with the Red Sox chasing an American League wild-card spot.

Chris Murphy earned a three-inning save, which was the first of his major league career, and the 25-year-old caught a previous glimpse of Sale when the pair were with Triple-A Worcester.

Murphy told The Athletic’s Chad Jennings that Sale bought dinner for the entire team after the game. It was the first time he’d eaten steak and lobster after a game, and the true major league experience created a bond between Murphy and Sale.

“Guys that are generational talents, those are the guys you want to play alongside, just to watch,” Murphy said.

Sale not only has made an impression on the Red Sox but even opposition manager A.J. Hinch after the Red Sox-Tigers matchup.

The return to form for Sale was a positive sign for the Red Sox and came on the same week Trevor Story made his Boston season debut.

Boston hopes to continue its three-game winning streak Saturday in the middle matchup of its series against Detroit. First pitch is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.