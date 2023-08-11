The Boston Red Sox capitalized on their first opportunity to bounce back and build momentum this week, taking three of four from the Kansas City Royals after an embarrassing three-game sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Can they keep the ball rolling as the Detroit Tigers come to town?

The Red Sox and Tigers begin a three-game series Friday night at Fenway Park. It marks Boston’s second of three straight series against sub-.500 teams, as Kansas City has been abysmal this season and the Red Sox will travel to the nation’s capital next week to face the lowly Washington Nationals.

In theory, this soft spot in the schedule represents a solid chance for the Red Sox to make up ground in the American League playoff race. Boston entered Friday four games back of the AL’s third wild-card spot.

The current slate isn’t the only reason for Red Sox fans to be optimistic, though, as reinforcements continue to join the fray. Trevor Story just returned from the injured list, and he’ll be joined Friday night by Chris Sale, who’s scheduled to make his first start since June 1. Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck seemingly are close to returning, as well.

Will this all lead to a late-season push by the Red Sox, who mostly stood pat at last week’s Major League Baseball trade deadline? Time will tell.

Red Sox odds (Aug. 11)*

To win World Series: +12000

To win American League: +6500

To win AL East: +24000

To make playoffs: +750

It appears oddsmakers are totally out on the Red Sox, as their odds dropped significantly across the board since our last check-in.

That “make playoffs” bet is rather enticing, though, when you consider the players who have returned or are returning for Boston. The Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays currently occupy the American League’s three wild-card spots, with the Seattle Mariners ahead of the Red Sox but on the outside looking in.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Probable pitchers

— Friday, Aug. 11 (7:10 p.m. vs. Tigers): Chris Sale, LHP (5-2, 4.58 ERA) vs. Tarik Skubal, LHP (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

— Saturday, Aug. 12 (4:10 p.m. vs. Tigers): Brayan Bello, RHP (8-6, 3.64 ERA) vs. Matt Manning, RHP (3-4, 5.06 ERA)

— Sunday, Aug. 13 (12:05 p.m. vs. Tigers): Kutter Crawford, RHP (5-6, 3.80 ERA) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (8-5, 2.75 ERA)

Storylines to watch

1. How will Chris Sale fare in return?

The Red Sox reinstated Sale from the 60-day injured list Friday. He missed more than two months with shoulder inflammation. It’s hard to bank on Sale’s availability, given the various injuries he’s dealt with in recent years, but his early season performance showed the upside he still carries at age 34. Him staying healthy (and productive) would be a huge boost to Boston’s rotation down the stretch.

2. Can Trevor Story find his footing?

Story, who underwent offseason elbow surgery, didn’t exactly hit the ground running upon returning to Boston following a lengthy rehab assignment, going 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts in his first three games back. But it’s way too early to panic, and Story, like Sale, has the potential to completely change the narrative in Boston over the next month-plus.

3. What’s next for Tanner Houck?

Houck, who took a line drive to the face in June, will make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Friday night. There’s no definitive date set for his return to the Red Sox, but he’ll continue to be stretched out, potentially opening the door for him to rejoin Boston’s rotation before long. It’s all about checking boxes at this point.