Ceddanne Rafaela reportedly will join the Boston Red Sox as the ballclub gets set to host the Houston Astros in a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The 22-year-old Rafaela has yet to make his Major League Baseball debut.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne was the first to report on Rafaela’s elevation, which was later confirmed by multiple reports.

Rafaela is viewed as Boston’s No. 4 prospect, according to Sox Prospects, and The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked him No. 48 in all of baseball. MLB Pipeline has Rafaela third in the Red Sox organization and No. 77 in the league.

Since being promoted to Triple-A Worcester in June, Rafaela hit .312 with a .773 OPS. He had 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 48 games in Triple-A. With 60 games in Double-A Portland this season, Rafaela has belted 20 home runs in 2023.