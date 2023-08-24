Kenley Jansen has helped stabilize the Boston Red Sox bullpen throughout the 2023 season — and that’s an understatement.

Jansen joined the Red Sox after leading the National League in saves last season with the Braves. And in making the shift from Atlanta to Boston, the 35-year-old hasn’t missed a beat, still elite in critical moments. With 29 saves in the books this season, Jansen has converted his last 20 consecutive chances.

“He’s impressed me a lot,” Justin Turner told MLB Network Radio on Monday. “He’s probably matured more and grown up more than any guy that I’ve played with in the game. … What he’s done and what he’s figured out, how to not let things affect him, and just to keep going and focus on the next pitch, this is the most impressive version of Kenley Jansen I’ve ever seen over the 10 years that I’ve known him.”

Turner added: “Where he’s at mentally right now and the way he goes about it, is the best version of him I’ve ever seen.”

Kenley Jansen's 2023 stats:

⚾ 2.85 ERA

⚾ 29 saves

⚾ 10.9 SO/9



At 35 years old, the 4x All-Star Jansen is having another dominant season closing out games.@RedSox | #DirtyWater | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/fgaf4BZttj — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) August 21, 2023

Jansen has also strengthened his National Baseball Hall of Fame resume.

With 420 career saves recorded and still over a month left of baseball to play, Jansen continues to climb the Major League Baseball all-time saves ladder, sitting seventh, two below Billy Wagner. That’s still a long way from Mariano Rivera’s record books-leading 652 saves, but Jansen isn’t selling himself short.

After reaching 400 saves alongside fellow All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, Jansen set what he called a “dream” milestone for both future Hall of Famers.

“I told (Kimbrel), we’re not stopping here,” Jansen said in July, according to Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’re going to 500 saves.”

Jansen has notched a 2.83 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 45 appearances for Boston.