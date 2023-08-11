Eduardo Rodríguez would’ve made his return to Fenway Park regardless this season, whether that’d be with the Detroit Tigers or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rodríguez, who pitched six seasons for the Boston Red Sox and helped them win the World Series in 2018, had a scorching first half, sky-rocketing his value ahead of the trade deadline. That generated plenty of interest, leading to a near-trade with the Dodgers that fell through because Rodríguez exercised his no-trade clause.

That decision to reject Los Angeles was deemed questionable by many considering the Dodgers are booked to contend in October while the Tigers are not. Nevertheless, it’s a personal choice backed by Rodríguez’s former manager Alex Cora.

“Very proud of his decision,” Cora told reporters prior to Friday’s series opener against the Tigers at Fenway Park, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “This is just a game. … I know a lot of people made fun of him because he didn’t go to LA. He has a World Series ring. He doesn’t need another one.”

Before the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball trade deadline, Rodríguez was elite on the mound for Detroit. The 30-year-old recorded a 2.95 ERA, racked up 91 strikeouts and held opponents to a .216 batting average in 88 1/3 innings, making the garnered outside interest understandable.

Yet, Rodríguez still didn’t budge, committing to Detroit and keeping away from the Dodgers, who were previously on his original no-trade clause list.

“I feel really good about where I am right now and I want to help this team keep going,” Rodriguez said, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. “I don’t feel like we’re out yet. We have a chance to make it to the postseason. That’s why I decided to stay here, too. We still have a chance.”

Back in Boston, Rodríguez is set to officially make his Fenway Park return as the Tigers and Red Sox open up a three-game series. Rodríguez gets the nod for Detroit in Sunday’s series finale, which will be the left-hander’s first trip to the Boston mound since 2021 during his final season with the Red Sox.