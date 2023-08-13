The Philadelphia 76ers don’t intend to move on from their All-Star point guard.

James Harden, who was at the center of the rumor mill in Philadelphia this offseason, reportedly won’t be discussed in trade talks anymore, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, that doesn’t put an end to the potential animosity between Harden and Philadelphia’s front office, which could have rippling effects.

“Harden is unhappy with Sixers president Daryl Morey over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer, sources said, and the team is risking Harden’s arrival at training camp bringing anything but a championship mindset,” Wojnarowski wrote Saturday.

That’s not ideal for a potential Eastern Conference contender, especially considering Philadelphia’s most recent (and underwhelming) playoff finish.

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Philadelphia did explore trade options upon Harden’s request, but there were no bidders suitable in accordance with the asking price. And from the perspective of outside organizations, including the Los Angeles Clippers — Harden’s destination preference — this isn’t surprising.

At the peak of his career, Harden was arguably the most elite scoring threat in the NBA, best known for baiting defenders into committing fouls with ease. From 2018 to 2020, Harden won the league’s scoring title, but hasn’t recaptured that offensive dominance in Philadelphia.

On most nights, Harden is significantly more passive, playing a traditional point guard role without showing the awareness of knowing when to flip the switch for the betterment of the Sixers.

During Philadelphia’s semifinals series with Boston, Harden exploded to score 45 points in Game 1, then was held to under 20 points for five of the next six games, giving the Celtics a helping hand.

Harden will earn over $35 million in the 2023-24 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.